Cold snap forecast to persist through weekend as temperatures remain below average
Published: 22 Jan. 2026, 16:48
A severe cold snap that peaked on Thursday is expected to keep much of Korea in a deep freeze through the weekend, with the wind chill in Seoul hovering near minus 15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit), forecasters said.
Temperatures are likely to remain below seasonal norms through the end of January, with authorities urging the public to prepare for a prolonged freeze.
Seoul recorded a morning low of minus 13.2 degrees Celsius, colder than the day before and the lowest temperature since Jan. 23, 2024, when the mercury dropped to minus 14 degrees, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA). In Paju, Gyeonggi — near Panmunjom — the temperature fell to minus 20.1 degrees.
Even during the day, strong gusts kept the wind chill in Seoul at around minus 10 degrees Celsius, with frigid conditions expected to continue.
Snow is falling along Korea’s western coast, including parts of South Jeolla and Jeju Island, where heavy snow advisories have been issued. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, Jeju’s mountainous Sanjeonbi area recorded 23 centimeters (9 inches) of snow, while Yeonggwang County in South Jeolla had 12.8 centimeters.
Although the cold snap has peaked, the wave of frigid weather is expected to persist due to a blocking pattern in the upper atmosphere — a type of air flow that prevents warm currents from entering — which is sustaining a pressure system that continuously draws in cold air from the north.
In Seoul, temperatures are expected to fall to minus 12 degrees on Friday. The weekend is forecast to bring lows of minus 11 degrees, with the wind chill possibly dropping to minus 15 degrees.
“The current west-high, east-low pressure system and the upper-atmosphere blocking pattern are expected to remain in place, allowing cold air to persist over the country,” said Lee Gwang-yeon, a forecast analyst at the KMA. “Until Sunday, sub-minus 10 degree weather is likely to continue in inland regions.”
Snow clouds formed by the sea-air temperature difference over the Yellow Sea are expected to continue drifting inland, bringing snow to the Chungcheong and Jeolla regions through Saturday. In Seoul, light snowfall is possible late Tuesday afternoon and evening.
After the weekend, the pressure system responsible for the severe cold is expected to ease slightly, gradually weakening the cold’s grip.
However, cold northwesterly winds will remain dominant, and below-average temperatures are expected to continue. In Seoul, the morning low may rise to around minus 6 degrees Celsius, midweek before falling again to near minus 10 degrees Celsius.
“The cold air from the north will continue to have a modest impact next week,” said Woo Jin-kyu, a senior forecaster at the KMA. “Even daytime highs in Seoul are expected to remain below freezing.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHON KWON-PIL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)