Consumer agency finds imported electric skateboards, unicycles exceed safety standards
Published: 22 Jan. 2026, 17:34
Electric personal mobility devices distributed in Korea through overseas purchasing agents can all reach speeds that exceed domestic safety standards, according to the Korea Consumer Agency (KCA) on Thursday.
The KCA said Thursday that all seven electric boards it tested — two electric unicycles and five electric skateboards — were capable of traveling faster than Korea’s maximum allowed speed of 25 kilometers per hour (16 miles per hour).
The devices were sold on major online marketplaces through overseas purchasing services. Their sales pages advertised top speeds ranging from 35 to 60 kilometers per hour. Testing confirmed that each model exceeded domestic safety standards.
Under the Electrical Appliances and Consumer Products Safety Control Act, electric boards require a KC mark — a mandatory safety certification label that indicates a product complies with national safety, health and environmental standards — before sale in Korea.
But products sold through overseas purchasing agents fall under a special exemption that allows them to enter the Korean market without undergoing the country’s safety verification process.
Following recommendations from the KCA, four sellers agreed to halt sales of the products. The sellers included two who sold electric unicycles and two others who sold electric skateboards.
The KCA said it will request stronger oversight from relevant authorities and continue monitoring whether products sold through overseas purchasing agents comply with domestic safety standards.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
