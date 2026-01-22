 Consumer agency finds imported electric skateboards, unicycles exceed safety standards
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Consumer agency finds imported electric skateboards, unicycles exceed safety standards

Published: 22 Jan. 2026, 17:34
E-scooters are parked in the Hongdae neighborhood in western Seoul on May 13, 2025. [NEWS1]

E-scooters are parked in the Hongdae neighborhood in western Seoul on May 13, 2025. [NEWS1]

 
Electric personal mobility devices distributed in Korea through overseas purchasing agents can all reach speeds that exceed domestic safety standards, according to the Korea Consumer Agency (KCA) on Thursday. 
 
The KCA said Thursday that all seven electric boards it tested — two electric unicycles and five electric skateboards — were capable of traveling faster than Korea’s maximum allowed speed of 25 kilometers per hour (16 miles per hour). 
 

Related Article

 
The devices were sold on major online marketplaces through overseas purchasing services. Their sales pages advertised top speeds ranging from 35 to 60 kilometers per hour. Testing confirmed that each model exceeded domestic safety standards. 
 
Under the Electrical Appliances and Consumer Products Safety Control Act, electric boards require a KC mark — a mandatory safety certification label that indicates a product complies with national safety, health and environmental standards — before sale in Korea.
 
An electric unicycle, left, and an electric skateboard appear in the photo. [KOREA CONSUMER AGENCY]

An electric unicycle, left, and an electric skateboard appear in the photo. [KOREA CONSUMER AGENCY]

 
But products sold through overseas purchasing agents fall under a special exemption that allows them to enter the Korean market without undergoing the country’s safety verification process.
 
Following recommendations from the KCA, four sellers agreed to halt sales of the products. The sellers included two who sold electric unicycles and two others who sold electric skateboards.
 
The KCA said it will request stronger oversight from relevant authorities and continue monitoring whether products sold through overseas purchasing agents comply with domestic safety standards.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
tags E-board speed limit sale Korea Consumer Agency

More in Social Affairs

Seoul's newlywed hanok program sees fierce competition, with an average of 300 applicants per unit

Consumer agency finds imported electric skateboards, unicycles exceed safety standards

Police investigate hidden camera found in staff bathroom at Yongin day care center

Hyundai union moves to block humanoid robots on production lines

BOK warns about increased use of fake money, some printed with EXO members' faces

Related Stories

[The Fountain] Dilemma of school zone lanes

Popular probiotics probed

[The Fountain] Dilemma of school zone lanes (KOR)

A cup of joe without the go: Watchdog tests decaffeinated pods

Speed limits in school zones to be increased from Friday
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)