Ex-prime minister stoic as judge hands down 23-year sentence for abetting insurrection

Doomed from the start? Why Seoul dropped its foreign caregiver initiative.

Related Stories

Two Filipino caregivers involved in pilot program suspected of running away

89 Filipino caregivers to work in Korea for 1 more year as authorities extend pilot program

Filipino domestic caregiver program going well, Seoul says, as gov't ponders expansion

Hope, excitement and big smiles abound as Filipino nannies arrive in Seoul

Moon-shaped balloon ride set to light up Seoul's summer nights