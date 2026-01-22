Korean internet users notice resemblance between 'kimjang' vest and Valentino's
Published: 22 Jan. 2026, 20:03
A new vest from an Italian luxury fashion house has sparked debate in Korea after online users said its design closely resembles a humble winter garment long associated with kimchi-making season.
The item, released by Valentino, features a floral fabric with faux fur trimming around the shoulders and neckline. Korean internet users quickly likened it to the so-called kimjang vest, a padded floral vest usually worn for warmth during the annual communal preparation of kimchi.
A post titled “Valentino copying Korea’s hot item” in Korean widely circulated local online communities this week and drew attention to the clothes' similarities. The Valentino vest, officially named the “Valentino Gobelin Vest with Après L'Hiver Jacquard Pattern,” is priced at about 6.3 million won ($4,290). A men’s version is priced at more than 3 million won.
The kimjang vest, by contrast, typically costs between 5,000 and 10,000 won at traditional markets or online.
The vest has long been known for its practicality rather than its style. Often worn by older women while they make kimchi, its bright floral prints and padded lining are designed to keep the body warm and comfortable during hours of outdoor work.
Once dismissed as unfashionable, the vest has made a comeback amid a broader retro trend in Korea. Several K-pop stars — including Karina of girl group aespa, Jennie of Blackpink and Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation — have been seen sporting the item, transforming it into a fashionable must-have.
Still, the vast price difference between these designer versions and the original has left Korean internet users surprised.
“I can’t believe Valentino is copying grandmas’ vests,” one commenter wrote, reflecting the general sentiment online.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
