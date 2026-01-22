Police investigate hidden camera found in staff bathroom at Yongin day care center
Published: 22 Jan. 2026, 17:21
Police have launched an investigation after a hidden camera was discovered in a staff restroom at a daycare center in Yongin, Gyeonggi, authorities said Thursday.
The Yongin Dongbu Police Precinct said it has booked a man on suspicion of illegal filming under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes and is questioning him. The man worked as a driver at the daycare center, which is operated by his wife.
Investigators said the suspect is accused of installing a miniature camera inside the toilet of a women’s staff restroom at the facility.
A teacher discovered the device on Dec. 9, 2025, while using the restroom. Police launched a formal investigation in mid-December after receiving a report from the daycare.
Teachers at the center said the couple who operated the facility did not immediately notify authorities, despite repeated requests from staff. Instead, they commissioned a private company to conduct a forensic analysis of the device.
During that process, police said, there were signs that some data stored on the camera may have been deleted.
Investigators believe that at least five teachers used the restroom where the camera was installed.
The suspect claims the camera has already been discarded. Police have since confiscated computers and other devices in an effort to secure additional evidence and substantiate the charges.
“It has been several days since the camera was discovered, which is complicating evidence collection,” police said. “We are considering whether to request an arrest warrant for the suspect.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
