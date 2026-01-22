 Seoul's newlywed hanok program sees fierce competition, with an average of 300 applicants per unit
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Seoul's newlywed hanok program sees fierce competition, with an average of 300 applicants per unit

Published: 22 Jan. 2026, 17:57
Exterior view of Bomun-dong Hanok No. 7, which drew the highest interest among the seven Mirinae Jip public hanok (traditional Korean house) units. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN CITY]

Exterior view of Bomun-dong Hanok No. 7, which drew the highest interest among the seven Mirinae Jip public hanok (traditional Korean house) units. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN CITY]

 
Competition for Seoul’s first public hanok (traditional Korean house) rentals for newlyweds has surged, with a single unit receiving 956 applications, underscoring the city’s mounting housing pressure and the appeal of subsidized homes in central neighborhoods.
 
According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government, 2,093 people applied over two days in mid-January for just seven publicly-owned hanok units offered under the city’s Mirinae Jip housing program. The average competition rate was 299 applicants per unit. 
 

Related Article

 
One property, Bomun-dong Hanok No. 7 in Seongbuk District, drew the highest demand, with 956 applicants for a single home. That figure exceeded the previous record of 759-to-1, set last year for a Mirinae Jip apartment in western Seoul.
 
The competition rate also far surpassed that of the most recent Mirinae Jip apartment offering, which recorded about 70 applicants per unit. 
 
Under the program, Seoul rents public housing units — including apartments and traditional hanok homes — at 60 to 70 percent of market rates. Eligible tenants include newlyweds, couples planning to marry and families with newborn children. 
 
Residents who have a child while living in the housing are eligible to apply for priority relocation to a long-term jeonse apartment after 10 years. 
 
The seven hanok units offered this time included six in Jongno District, near the city center, and one in Seongbuk District. All were purchased and renovated by the city.
 
Citizens attend an open-house event for Mirinae Jip public hanok units. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN CITY]

Citizens attend an open-house event for Mirinae Jip public hanok units. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN CITY]

 
A Seoul official said the units drew strong interest because they were close to central business districts in areas such as Jongno and Seongbuk and offered a range of layouts — from studio-style homes to larger hanok units with four rooms and a family room.
 
Bomun-dong Hanok No. 7, the most competitive unit, sits in a general residential neighborhood surrounded by apartments and single-family homes. Officials cited its access to nearby commercial areas and its three-room, 51-square-meter layout as key draws.
 
Other popular units included Wonso-dong Hanok No. 5, which borders Changdeok Palace and offers views of trees from the palace’s rear garden. The property also includes small vegetable plots in both the front and back yards.
 
A view of Bomun-dong Hanok No. 7. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN CITY]

A view of Bomun-dong Hanok No. 7. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN CITY]

 
 
Gahoe-dong Hanok No. 1, which recorded a 263-to-1 competition rate, combines a traditional hanok structure with a Western-style building and includes yards on both sides.
 
Seoul said it will review applicants’ eligibility through March and announce the final tenants on April 2.
 
“This offering is just a starting point,” said Choi Jin-seok, head of the city’s housing office. He said Seoul plans to convert seven additional public hanok properties into Mirinae Jip units in 2026 as existing projects conclude.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN EUN-HWA [[email protected]]
tags Hanok Korea Housing

More in Social Affairs

Seoul's newlywed hanok program sees fierce competition, with an average of 300 applicants per unit

Consumer agency finds imported electric skateboards, unicycles exceed safety standards

Police investigate hidden camera found in staff bathroom at Yongin day care center

Hyundai union moves to block humanoid robots on production lines

BOK warns about increased use of fake money, some printed with EXO members' faces

Related Stories

Despite the criticism, Korea's hanok stay boom might save its traditional homes.

Hanok around the Blue House are endangered

The Rakkojae Hanok Hotel in Andong is a luxurious blast from the past

[WEEKEND GETAWAY] Discover Korea’s lesser-known hanok villages

A renovated hanok renews a dying village

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)