Seoul's newlywed hanok program sees fierce competition, with an average of 300 applicants per unit
Published: 22 Jan. 2026, 17:57
Competition for Seoul’s first public hanok (traditional Korean house) rentals for newlyweds has surged, with a single unit receiving 956 applications, underscoring the city’s mounting housing pressure and the appeal of subsidized homes in central neighborhoods.
According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government, 2,093 people applied over two days in mid-January for just seven publicly-owned hanok units offered under the city’s Mirinae Jip housing program. The average competition rate was 299 applicants per unit.
One property, Bomun-dong Hanok No. 7 in Seongbuk District, drew the highest demand, with 956 applicants for a single home. That figure exceeded the previous record of 759-to-1, set last year for a Mirinae Jip apartment in western Seoul.
The competition rate also far surpassed that of the most recent Mirinae Jip apartment offering, which recorded about 70 applicants per unit.
Under the program, Seoul rents public housing units — including apartments and traditional hanok homes — at 60 to 70 percent of market rates. Eligible tenants include newlyweds, couples planning to marry and families with newborn children.
Residents who have a child while living in the housing are eligible to apply for priority relocation to a long-term jeonse apartment after 10 years.
The seven hanok units offered this time included six in Jongno District, near the city center, and one in Seongbuk District. All were purchased and renovated by the city.
A Seoul official said the units drew strong interest because they were close to central business districts in areas such as Jongno and Seongbuk and offered a range of layouts — from studio-style homes to larger hanok units with four rooms and a family room.
Bomun-dong Hanok No. 7, the most competitive unit, sits in a general residential neighborhood surrounded by apartments and single-family homes. Officials cited its access to nearby commercial areas and its three-room, 51-square-meter layout as key draws.
Other popular units included Wonso-dong Hanok No. 5, which borders Changdeok Palace and offers views of trees from the palace’s rear garden. The property also includes small vegetable plots in both the front and back yards.
Gahoe-dong Hanok No. 1, which recorded a 263-to-1 competition rate, combines a traditional hanok structure with a Western-style building and includes yards on both sides.
Seoul said it will review applicants’ eligibility through March and announce the final tenants on April 2.
“This offering is just a starting point,” said Choi Jin-seok, head of the city’s housing office. He said Seoul plans to convert seven additional public hanok properties into Mirinae Jip units in 2026 as existing projects conclude.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN EUN-HWA [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)