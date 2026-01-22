Waking up to reality…

People Power Party (PPP) leader Jang Dong-hyeok ended an eight-day hunger strike on Jan. 22 and was taken to a hospital, vowing to continue his political fight in other ways. He had demanded the adoption of twin special prosecutors to probe the Unification Church and alleged nomination bribery across the political spectrum. Critics, however, say the protest ended without tangible gains, exposing the party’s strategic weakness. Recent opinion polls put support for the PPP at around 20 percent, highlighting its deepening political isolation. [PARK YONG-SEOK]