CJ Chairwoman Miky Lee makes Forbes '50 Over 50: Global' list
Published: 22 Jan. 2026, 19:48
CJ Group Vice Chairwoman Miky Lee was included in the Forbes 2026 “50 Over 50: Global” list, the magazine said Wednesday.
Lee was recognized for helping expand the global reach of Korean films, citing her role as an executive producer on “Parasite,” which became the first non-English-language film to win the Academy Award for best picture in 2020, according to Forbes.
“In 1994, she founded the entertainment division of the CJ Group, and around the same time became a founding investor in animation studio DreamWorks,” said Forbes on Wednesday. “Today she serves as vice chairman for the CJ Group and in July 2025 also became a co-founder of First Light StoryHouse, a label focused on Asian and Asian American experiences.”
Lee was the only Korean to make this year’s list, according to the magazine.
Forbes has published its “50 Over 50” lists to spotlight women in leadership over 50 who have achieved meaningful results since 2021, in partnership with Mika Brzezinski’s Know Your Value initiative.
This year’s list also included Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Spanish Oscar-winning actor Penélope Cruz among leaders, founders and creators working across 36 countries and territories, Forbes said.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)