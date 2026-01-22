Trump says he will not impose Greenland-related tariffs on 8 NATO allies

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday canceled a plan to impose tariffs on eight European countries that oppose his push to acquire Greenland, saying he and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) chief reached a "framework for a future deal" over the Danish territory.Trump made the announcement on the tariffs in a social media post after he and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte held what he said was a "very productive" meeting on the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, amid concerns that the tariffs, if implemented, could erode the trans-Atlantic alliance.On Saturday, Trump announced a plan to impose a 10 percent tariff on goods from Britain, France, Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands and Finland on Feb. 1, saying that the levies would rise to 25 percent on June 1 if a deal was not struck for America's "complete and total" purchase of Greenland."Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region. This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations," he wrote on Truth Social."Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st," he added.He did not elaborate on the framework for a future deal, while noting that additional discussions are being held concerning the Golden Dome — a proposed U.S. missile defense program. Trump believes that Greenland is needed for the program."Further information will be made available as discussions progress. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and various others, as needed, will be responsible for the negotiations," he said. "They will report directly to me."Despite opposition from European countries, Trump has been doubling down on his drive to take Greenland for U.S. national security, pointing to its strategic location, rare earth reserves and other assets.He has also warned that if the United States does not acquire Greenland, "Russia or China will."Yonhap