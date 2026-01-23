Kospi opens sharply higher, set for fresh peak

Shares opened sharply higher Friday, heading toward a fresh peak after U.S. stocks climbed sharply.The Kospi increased 43.35 points, or 0.88 percent, to 4,995.88 in the first 15 minutes of trading.Overnight, U.S. stocks extended gains from the previous session as easing geopolitical risks and stable inflation data boosted investor confidence. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.63 percent, and the S&P 500 added 0.55 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite Index increased 0.91 percent.In Seoul, most large-cap shares were trading mixed.Chip giant Samsung Electronics went up 2.17 percent, while rival SK hynix decreased 0.4 percent.Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 0.24 percent.Automakers traded lower. Industry leader Hyundai Motor went down 0.57 percent, while its affiliate Kia fell 1.88 percent.The won strengthened by 2.3 won from the previous session to 1,467.6 per dollar at 9:15 a.m.On Thursday, the country's main bourse briefly topped the historic 5,000-point mark for the first time.Yonhap