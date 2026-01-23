 Kospi opens sharply higher, set for fresh peak
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi opens sharply higher, set for fresh peak

Published: 23 Jan. 2026, 10:04
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi trading in the morning hours of Jan. 23. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi trading in the morning hours of Jan. 23. [YONHAP]

 
Shares opened sharply higher Friday, heading toward a fresh peak after U.S. stocks climbed sharply.
 
The Kospi increased 43.35 points, or 0.88 percent, to 4,995.88 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

Overnight, U.S. stocks extended gains from the previous session as easing geopolitical risks and stable inflation data boosted investor confidence. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.63 percent, and the S&P 500 added 0.55 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite Index increased 0.91 percent.
 
In Seoul, most large-cap shares were trading mixed.
 
Chip giant Samsung Electronics went up 2.17 percent, while rival SK hynix decreased 0.4 percent.
 
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 0.24 percent.
 
Automakers traded lower. Industry leader Hyundai Motor went down 0.57 percent, while its affiliate Kia fell 1.88 percent.
 
The won strengthened by 2.3 won from the previous session to 1,467.6 per dollar at 9:15 a.m.
 
On Thursday, the country's main bourse briefly topped the historic 5,000-point mark for the first time.

Yonhap
tags kospi stocks shares market

More in Finance

Kospi opens sharply higher, set for fresh peak

Kospi tops 5,000, but ascent precarious on shaky real economy

Gov't pledges efforts to further boost Kospi after topping 5,000 mark

Kospi breaks 5,000 for first time in historic morning

Won strengthens after Lee's extraordinary comments set target for exchange rate

Related Stories

Kospi falls for 3rd day after Fed's rate cut

Kospi opens higher on U.S. gains

Seoul stocks open lower on profit-taking

Kospi opens lower on tech, financial losses

Kospi closes higher as investors await key U.S. employment data release
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)