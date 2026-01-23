Hanjin Group airlines ban in-flight use of portable batteries starting Monday

Airlines will ban the use of portable batteries to charge all electronic devices starting next week, including mobile phones, tablets, laptops and cameras, Hanjin Group said.

Starting Monday, passengers will be prohibited from using portable batteries during flights on five Hanjin Group airlines — Korean Air, Asiana Airlines, Jin Air, Air Busan and Air Seoul.The decision comes amid growing concerns about aviation safety following an incident in January last year when a fire broke out on an Air Busan passenger plane due to a short circuit in a portable battery.With this move by Hanjin Group, virtually all Korean airlines have now banned the in-flight use of portable batteries.Eastar Jet introduced the measure in October last year, and Jeju Air implemented the same rule on Thursday. Other carriers, including T'way Air, Parata Air and Aero K, are also expected to follow suit.Passengers will still be allowed to carry portable batteries onboard as long as they comply with quantity and capacity limits under carry-on regulations and take precautions to prevent short circuits.Before boarding, terminals on batteries must be taped with electrical insulation or stored individually in plastic bags or protective pouches.Once onboard, batteries must be either kept on the passenger's person or stored in a seat pocket or under the front seat. Stowing them in the overhead bin is not allowed, as delayed response to abnormal signs could result in serious accidents.Under a Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport policy introduced last year, Korean Air provides insulation tape to passengers at check-in counters, boarding gates and inside the cabin. Every aircraft is also required to carry at least two fireproof storage bags for portable batteries.Temperature-sensitive stickers are also affixed to the outside of overhead bins that turn red when the temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), enabling faster detection of overheating."The complete ban on the use of portable batteries during flights is an unavoidable measure to ensure safe flight operations, and we ask for passengers' full cooperation," a Korean Air official said. "All Hanjin Group-affiliated airlines will do their utmost to ensure a safe and comfortable journey for our customers."