More in Industry

Kakao restructures decision-making committee in wake of controversy over outsize influence

Possibility grows for Norway adopting Korea's Chunmoo multiple launch rocket system

Hyundai Motor to lower interest rates on select EV models to counter import price competition

Korean Air, Asiana and other Hanjin Group airlines ban in-flight use of portable batteries

Coupang investors petition U.S. to probe Korea over handling of data breach