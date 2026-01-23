Kospi hits 5,000, but not yet time for a victory lap (KOR)

On Thursday, the Kospi briefly broke through the 5,000 mark during intraday trading, just 87 days after first crossing 4,000. The milestone is meaningful, as it signals that Korea’s capital market may be emerging from a long period of deep undervaluation and entering a higher tier. But news released the same day that the economy contracted in the fourth quarter of last year serves as a reminder that it is still too early to celebrate. Unless Korea bridges the widening gap between capital markets and the real economy and between exports and domestic demand, remaining above 5,000 will be difficult.The recent pace of the rally has been striking. The benchmark index has risen 17.5 percent so far this year, outperforming major global markets. The surge owes much to leading Korean companies riding the global AI boom. Samsung Electronics and SK hynix climbed on soaring profit expectations, followed by Hyundai Motor, which has drawn attention with its push into so-called physical AI. Optimism, abundant liquidity and policy momentum combined to fuel the rapid ascent.Even so, warning lights have been flashing. The Bank of Korea announced that real GDP shrank 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2025, defying earlier expectations of modest growth. The downturn reflected worsening construction and facility investment, key pillars of domestic demand, and the fading impact of consumption coupons that boosted third-quarter growth. As a result, full-year growth barely reached 1 percent.The semiconductor-driven “optical illusion” behind recent figures is also evident. Semiconductor exports contributed 0.9 percentage points to last year's growth, effectively propping up the entire economy. Fourth-quarter exports fell 2.1 percent as automobiles and machinery were hit by tariff pressures, and without semiconductors, the damage would have been far greater. The same concentration risk applies to equities. Shares are rising fast now, but if concerns over an AI bubble materialize, sentiment could cool abruptly. Korea's market still has ground to cover. Listed companies trade at about 1.6 times book value, well below the S&P 500's 4.7 times and Japan's Nikkei's 2.3 times.Some in the ruling party want to accelerate a third revision of the Commercial Act, including mandatory cancellation of treasury shares. But stock prices ultimately follow earnings. A durable rise in the Kospi requires stable economic growth and steadily rising corporate profits. Rather than quick legislative fixes, priority should be given to breaking out of low growth and strengthening fundamentals so new innovators can emerge.22일 코스피가 장중 한때 5000선을 뚫었다. 4000선에 올라선 지 불과 87일 만이다. 코스피 5000 돌파는 우리 자본시장이 극심한 저평가 상태를 벗어나 한 단계 업그레이드하고 있다는 신호탄으로 의미가 작지 않다. 하지만 같은 날 전해진 지난해 4분기 우리 경제의 역(逆)성장 소식은 아직 축포를 쏠 때가 아니란 사실도 일깨운다. 자본시장과 실물경제, 수출과 내수 사이의 뚜렷한 괴리를 극복하지 못하면 코스피 5000 시대 안착은 기대하기 어렵다.최근 코스피의 질주 속도는 놀랍다. 올해 들어서만 17.5% 오르며 세계 주요 증시를 압도하고 있다. 기록적인 상승 속도는 무엇보다 글로벌 인공지능(AI) 붐에 올라탄 국내 대표 기업들의 선전 덕이다. 삼성전자와 SK하이닉스가 비약적인 실적 개선 기대감에 연일 상승 행진을 벌이더니, ‘피지컬 AI’를 앞세운 현대차가 바통을 이어받았다. 이 같은 기대감과 시중의 풍부한 유동성, 정책 드라이브 등이 맞물리며 폭발적 상승세를 만들어냈다.하지만 증시의 환호성 한쪽에선 경보음도 울린다. 이날 한국은행은 지난해 4분기 실질국내총생산(GDP) 증가율이 -0.3%를 기록했다고 밝혔다. 소폭이나마 성장할 것이라던 당초 예상과 달리 뒷걸음질했다. 내수 경기를 떠받치는 주축인 건설·설비 투자가 위축되며 발목을 잡은 데다 3분기 깜짝 성장을 이끈 소비쿠폰의 약발이 떨어진 탓이다. 이 때문에 지난해 전체 성장률도 간신히 1%에 턱걸이했다.최근 증시 랠리를 이끄는 반도체의 ‘착시 효과’도 뚜렷했다. 지난해 성장률에서 반도체 수출의 기여도는 0.9%포인트였다. 사실상 반도체가 성장률 전체를 떠받친 것이다. 관세 파고에 자동차·기계 수출이 줄며 4분기 수출은 -2.1%를 기록했는데, 반도체가 없었다면 타격은 더욱 극심했을 것이다. 이런 과도한 반도체 의존은 우리 증시에도 마찬가지로 나타난다. 지금은 주가가 빠르게 오르고 있지만 일각에서 우려하는 ‘AI 거품론’이 현실화하기라도 하면 시장 분위기는 한순간에 차갑게 식어버릴 수 있다. 게다가 한국 증시는 아직 갈 길이 멀다. 우리 상장 기업의 주가는 기업 자산의 1.6배 수준으로 미국 스탠더드앤드푸어스(S&P) 500(4.7배), 일본 닛케이(2.3배) 등 주요 증시와 비교하면 여전히 낮은 수준이다.여당에선 이참에 자사주 의무 소각 등을 담은 3차 상법 개정안 추진을 서두르겠다는 분위기다. 하지만 최근 증시 랠리에서 보이듯 주가는 결국 기업 실적을 따라가는 법이다. 코스피 지수의 지속적인 우상향도 경제가 안정적으로 성장하고, 기업의 이익이 꾸준히 늘 때 가능할 것이다. 손쉬운 법 개정보다 한국 경제가 활기를 되찾고 새로운 혁신 기업들이 탄생할 수 있도록 근본적 경제 체질을 개선하는 데 더욱 힘을 쏟아야 할 때다.