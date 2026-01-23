Meanwhile: Why Iran’s economy collapsed (KOR)

Egg prices doubled within a single week. For Iran’s working poor, inflation is no longer an abstract statistic but a daily hardship. A plunging currency has pushed the cost of basic necessities beyond control, turning the streets of Tehran into arenas of economic survival. Unlike earlier protests focused on women’s rights or disputed elections, the current unrest has spread across all 31 provinces. It began when even pro-government shopkeepers shut their doors as the exchange rate spiraled, signaling a nationwide economic breakdown rather than a localized uprising.How did Iran reach this point? The root cause lies in the cumulative weight of United States sanctions. After the 1979 seizure of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, sanctions intensified under the Jimmy Carter administration. In the 1980s, Washington imposed arms embargoes. By 1995, sanctions expanded into “secondary boycotts,” penalizing foreign companies that did business with Iran. The 2015 nuclear agreement briefly eased pressure, but the 2018 U.S. withdrawal under U.S. President Donald Trump and the reimposition of sanctions during his first and second terms shattered what remained of Iran’s economic foundation. The rial collapsed, and under Trump 2.0 the exchange rate again surged severalfold.Iran’s multiple exchange-rate system has compounded the damage. Official rates for essential goods, intermediary rates and market rates for luxury items have distorted prices and fueled black markets. The so-called “resistance economy,” dominated by the Revolutionary Guards, exerts control over an estimated 20 percent of GDP, deepening corruption and inefficiency. Even state coupons intended to cushion households against rising prices fail to keep pace with inflation.There was a time when Korea and Iran were close enough to name major avenues after each other, Tehran Road in Seoul and Seoul Road in Tehran. That sense of partnership reflected the oil-boom optimism of the 1970s. More than five decades later, Iran’s economy is trapped in a vicious cycle of sanctions, policy failure and currency collapse.As protests flare across Iranian cities, international attention is turning to Washington’s range of options, including the possibility of military intervention. Trump recently ordered forceful action against Venezuela. Whether he would consider a similar move against Iran remains an open question, one that now hovers over a country already pushed to the brink by economic ruin.일주일 사이 계란값이 두 배로 뛰었다. 이란 서민들은 지금 인플레이션의 무서움을 매일같이 고통으로 체감한다. 환율 폭등은 생필품 가격을 제어 불능으로 만들었다. 테헤란 거리는 생존을 위한 ‘먹고사는 투쟁’의 공간으로 변했다. 이번 시위는 여성 인권이나 부정선거가 이슈였던 국지적 항쟁과 다르다. 31개 주, 즉 이란 전체로 번진 사태는 친정부 상인들조차 환율 폭등으로 가게 문을 닫았고 이는 사회 붕괴의 신호탄이었다.이란은 왜 이렇게 되었을까. 근본 원인은 미국 제재의 역사적 누적에 있다. 1979년 미국 대사관 인질 사건 이후 카터 행정부 시절부터 제재가 본격화됐고, 1980년대에는 무기수출 금지, 1995년엔 이란과 거래하는 외국 기업까지 제재하는 ‘세컨더리 보이콧’이 발동됐다. 2015년 이란 핵 합의로 잠시 숨통이 트였지만, 2018년 트럼프 행정부의 합의 파기와 트럼프 1, 2기에 걸친 제재 재개는 경제의 마지막 기둥을 무너뜨렸다. 그 여파로 리알화 가치는 폭락했고 트럼프 2.0에서도 환율이 몇 배씩 급등했다.이란의 세 가지 복수 환율제도(생필품 공식환율, 중간환율, 사치품 시장환율)는 시장 왜곡과 암시장을 키웠다. 혁명수비대가 장악한 ‘저항 경제 시스템’은 국내총생산(GDP)의 20%를 쥐락펴락하며 부패와 비효율을 확대했다. 민생 보조금으로 지급되는 쿠폰마저도 인플레이션을 따라가기엔 턱없다.한때 한국과 이란은 ‘테헤란로-서울로’를 서로의 수도에 이름으로 남길 정도로 가까웠다. 1970년대 중동 오일 호황기의 영광과는 달리, 50여 년이 지난 지금 이란 경제는 제재와 정책 실패, 환율 붕괴의 악순환에 완전히 갇혀 있다.이란 도심 곳곳은 시위로 불타오르고, 국제사회는 미국의 플랜 A·B·C 속 군사개입 가능성까지 거론한다. 베네수엘라를 진압했던 트럼프 대통령이 이란에 군사력을 개입할까? 그 확률은 어느 정도 될까 궁금하다.