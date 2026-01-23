BTS's upcoming album 'Arirang' surpasses 4 million preorders in first week
Published: 23 Jan. 2026, 19:09
BTS’s upcoming album “Arirang” has surpassed 4 million preorders, underscoring the group’s enduring global appeal ahead of its long-awaited return.
The band’s agency, BigHit Music, said on Friday that the album recorded 4.06 million preorders within the first week of sales, according to distributor YG Plus.
This marks the highest number of preorders for any BTS album to date. The previous record was held by “Map of the Soul: 7” (2020), which recorded 3.42 million preorders in its first week and went on to sell more than 5 million copies in total.
“Arirang,” set to release on March 20, is BTS’s first album in three years and nine months, following their anthology album “Proof” in June 2022.
The album contains 14 tracks that explore universal emotions linked to identity, longing and deep affection, according to BigHit Music.
The upcoming world tour has also received an enthusiastic response. All shows at Goyang Sports Complex on April 9, 11 and 12 have sold out, and additional concerts have been confirmed in Tampa, Florida, and Stanford, California.
BTS is expected to hold a large-scale comeback performance at Gwanghwamun Square on March 21. The Seoul Metropolitan Government has granted conditional permission for the use of the space for the concert, which was requested by HYBE and BigHit Music.
