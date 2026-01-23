Rose, 'KPop Demon Hunters' HUNTR/X snag nominations at Brit Awards
Published: 23 Jan. 2026, 11:07
-
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
Rosé and girl group HUNTR/X from the animated hit "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025) have received nominations at the Brit Awards for International Song of the Year.
Rosé's "APT." (2024), a duet with singer Bruno Mars, as well as "Golden" (2025), an original track sung by Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, were nominated for the category, according to the organizers of Britain's annual pop awards.
The Brit Awards, first held in 1977, select nominees through votes by music industry professionals, including broadcasters, record executives and journalists.
“APT.,” released in October 2024, reached major international charts following its release. Rosé later won Song of the Year at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, becoming the first K-pop artist to take the top prize. The Grammy Awards also nominated the track for Song of the Year and Record of the Year.
"Golden," which is short-listed for four Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year, also received a Oscar nomination for Best Original Song at the upcoming 98th Academy Awards. "KPop Demon Hunters" is also vying for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars.
The Brit Awards ceremony will take place on Feb. 28.
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)