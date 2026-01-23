XG releases first full-length album 'The Core'
Published: 23 Jan. 2026, 12:29
- LIM JEONG-WON
K-pop group XG released its first full-length album “The Core” at midnight Thursday, its agency XGALX said Friday.
The music video for the lead track, “Hypnotize,” is set to be unveiled at 7 p.m. Friday through the group’s official social media channels.
“The Core” is XG’s first full-length album and centers on the idea of returning to fundamentals, moving beyond trends and ornamentation to focus on the core of sound and identity, according to XGALX.
The album includes 10 tracks: “Xignal (The Intro),” “GALA,” “Rock the Boat,” “Take My Breath,” “No Good,” “Hypnotize,” “Up Now,” “O.R.B (Obviously Reads Bro),” “4 Seasons” and “PS118.”
Ahead of the release, XG teased the lead track “Hypnotize” with individual visual clips and music video trailers for each member, generating buzz among global fans.
XG will kick off promotions for “The Core” with a performance of “Hypnotize” on KBS2’s “Music Bank” on Friday. The group is also scheduled to hold an offline fan-signing event in Korea on Jan. 31 to meet fans in person.
XG, which stands for Xtraordinary Genes, debuted in March 2022 with the single “Tippy Toes.” The group consists of Japanese members Jurin, Chisa, Hinata, Maya, Juria, Cocona and Amy Harvey.
