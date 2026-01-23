'KPop Demon Hunters' earns two nominations for 98th Academy Awards
Published: 23 Jan. 2026, 11:13 Updated: 23 Jan. 2026, 11:16
Director Maggie Kang’s animated hit "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025) earned two Oscar nominations in a historic showing for K-pop at the upcoming 98th Academy Awards.
The film was nominated in the Best Animated Feature category, while its song “Golden” (2025) earned a nomination for Best Original Song, according to the organizing Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which announced the nominees on Thursday.
"KPop Demon Hunters" was directed by Korean Canadian filmmaker Kang and centers on a fictional K-pop girl group that balances life as global pop stars with secret demon hunting missions.
Director Park Chan-wook’s film "No Other Choice" (2025), which had advanced to the international feature film short list, failed to secure a place among the final five nominees announced by the Academy.
The 98th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 15 in Los Angeles.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
