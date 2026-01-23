 'KPop Demon Hunters' earns two nominations for 98th Academy Awards
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

'KPop Demon Hunters' earns two nominations for 98th Academy Awards

Published: 23 Jan. 2026, 11:13 Updated: 23 Jan. 2026, 11:16
A scene from the hit animation ″KPop Demon Hunters″ (2025) [NETFLIX]

A scene from the hit animation ″KPop Demon Hunters″ (2025) [NETFLIX]

 
Director Maggie Kang’s animated hit "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025) earned two Oscar nominations in a historic showing for K-pop at the upcoming 98th Academy Awards.
 
The film was nominated in the Best Animated Feature category, while its song “Golden” (2025) earned a nomination for Best Original Song, according to the organizing Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which announced the nominees on Thursday.
 
"KPop Demon Hunters" was directed by Korean Canadian filmmaker Kang and centers on a fictional K-pop girl group that balances life as global pop stars with secret demon hunting missions.
 
Still from director Park Chan-wook's film ″No Other Choice″ (2025) featuring actor Lee Byung-hun who portrays Man-su [CJ ENM]

Still from director Park Chan-wook's film ″No Other Choice″ (2025) featuring actor Lee Byung-hun who portrays Man-su [CJ ENM]

 
Director Park Chan-wook’s film "No Other Choice" (2025), which had advanced to the international feature film short list, failed to secure a place among the final five nominees announced by the Academy.
 
The 98th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 15 in Los Angeles.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
tags academy awards oscars kpop demon hunters park chan-wook

More in Movies

'KPop Demon Hunters' earns two nominations for 98th Academy Awards

Buddhist monk Daehae receives best fiction award at Bangladesh film festival

Han So-hee embraces rare opportunity and challenge of crime thriller 'Project Y'

Short film compilation 'Project 30' marks anniversaries of CJ ENM, K-Arts film department

GyoryuFilm Festival to screen Japanese indie films in Korea

Related Stories

'KPop Demon Hunters' eligible for consideration at the Oscars

Who owns the ‘K’ in K-content? From ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ to Katseye, Western origins blur the line.

How trot became K-pop fans’ biggest fear and possible ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ showstopper

Ariana Grande goes full Glinda, 'Wicked' bestie Erivo does Elphaba proud in green on Oscars carpet

A brief history of Asians and Asian Americans at the Oscars

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)