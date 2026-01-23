Singer-actor Nana files false accusation criminal complaint against man who broke into her home
Published: 23 Jan. 2026, 13:05 Updated: 23 Jan. 2026, 13:57
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
Singer and actor Nana has filed a criminal complaint for false accusation against the man who broke into her home and later filed counterclaims against her, Nana’s agency Sublime said on Friday.
The move follows a police decision that Nana acted in self-defense during the incident, rejecting the suspect's claims that he was injured by her during the break-in.
“The suspect showed no remorse for his alleged crimes and instead filed retaliatory charges against Nana. He also repeatedly changed his statements and continues to make false claims,” Sublime said in a statement released on Friday.
“Based on this, we have judged the suspect’s actions to constitute deliberate and malicious secondary victimization and proceeded to file a complaint for false accusation,” the agency continued.
The case stems from a home invasion that occurred in November last year, when the man allegedly broke into Nana’s residence in Guri, Gyeonggi, and threatened her and her mother with a weapon, demanding money. The suspect was later arrested and indicted.
In December 2025, while in detention, the suspect filed a complaint, claiming that Nana had injured him with a weapon. Police investigated Nana, concluded her actions constituted legitimate self-defense and decided not to forward the case to prosecutors.
“The police decision confirmed that the suspect’s claims were unfounded,” Sublime said. “We will pursue all possible civil and criminal measures to hold him legally accountable.”
“We are deeply outraged and deplore this inhumane secondary victimization of Nana, which inflicts further harm on the victim by exploiting her celebrity status to distort facts and spread misinformation,” the agency added.
The suspect's criminal trial is currently underway. At the first hearing on Tuesday, he reportedly denied most of the charges against him.
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)