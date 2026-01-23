Possibility grows for Norway adopting Korea's Chunmoo multiple launch rocket system
Published: 23 Jan. 2026, 16:47
The possibility that Norway will adopt Korea’s Chunmoo multiple launch rocket system — developed by Hanwha Aerospace — as part of its next-generation long-range missile acquisition program is growing.
Hanwha Ocean and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries are participating as “one team” in the bid for Canada’s next-generation submarine project (CPSP), with the bid deadline set for March. Hanwha Group and its affiliates are currently lobbying the Canadian government with industrial cooperation proposals.
As Hanwha’s key defense affiliates intensify their export efforts, a defense delegation led by Kang Hoon-sik, the presidential chief of staff, will visit Canada and Norway next week.
The Norwegian parliament is scheduled to vote next week on the adoption of the Chunmoo system, according to the defense industry on Friday. If the legislature approves, the project could proceed to a final contract through follow-up procedures — a development that industry insiders are watching closely.
The potential deal is estimated to be worth approximately $1 billion for 16 launchers.
“Given the nature of defense contracts, all parties are remaining cautious until the final signing,” said an industry source.
Chunmoo is a wheeled multiple rocket launcher system developed independently by Hanwha Aerospace to replace the Korean Army’s K136 Kooryong system. It is often compared to the U.S.-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (Himars) by Lockheed Martin.
Both systems require three personnel to operate and have a maximum range of over 450 kilometers (280 miles). However, Chunmoo can fire 12 rockets with an 80-kilometer range, while Himars can fire up to six 70-kilometer range rockets.
If Norway decides to purchase the Chunmoo, it would mark the first export of a Korean multiple launch rocket system to a Northern European country. Following the war in Ukraine, European nations have been accelerating the adoption of long-range firepower systems.
In November 2022, Poland signed a basic agreement to purchase the Chumoo, followed by two execution contracts for 290 launchers and munitions. In December last year, a third contract worth 5.6 trillion won ($3.82 billion) added guided missiles and included co-production at a local joint venture.
That same month, Korea signed a 440 billion won export contract with Estonia, a Baltic state, to supply six Chunmoo launchers and three types of guided missiles.
A common thread among Norway, Estonia and Poland — the three countries that have either adopted or are considering adopting the Chunmoo — is their geographic proximity to Russia: either sharing a border, as with Norway and Estonia, or being adjacent to the Russian exclave Kaliningrad, as with Poland.
K-defense exports are also being put to the test in North America. Hanwha Ocean, the group’s shipbuilding unit, is jointly bidding with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in Canada’s CPSP, a project estimated at up to 60 trillion won.
German firm Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems is considered a strong competitor. Canada is expected to close proposal submissions in March and select a preferred bidder within the first half of the year.
Victor Fedeli, Ontario’s minister of economic development, visited Hanwha Ocean’s shipyard in Geoje on Thursday.
Fedeli toured the shipbuilding facilities, including automated welding robots, and boarded the Jang Young-sil submarine, launched in October 2025, to assess the capabilities of Korean-built submarines.
Hanwha Ocean took the opportunity to highlight the potential for investment and job creation across Canada, including Ontario. The company has recently signed more than 10 memorandums of understanding with local Canadian firms for collaboration in shipbuilding and related industries.
Economic benefits such as industrial technology benefits, job creation and integration into Canada’s defense supply chain account for 15 percent of CPSP bid evaluation criteria, according to the industry.
This means that contributions to Canada’s local industry, in addition to the performance of the submarine itself, are key factors in the competition.
Hanwha Group plans to leverage its diversified portfolio — which spans shipbuilding, defense systems and aerospace — to propose a comprehensive cooperation plan for Canada.
Citing an analysis by consulting firm KPMG, Canadian media reported that Hanwha's collaboration with Canada in fields such as shipbuilding, steel, artificial intelligence and satellite communications could generate cumulative employment of over 200,000 people by 2040.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
