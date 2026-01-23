 BabyMonster's Ruka tops Picnic poll on Japanese K-pop artist to watch in 2026
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > K-campus

print dictionary print

BabyMonster's Ruka tops Picnic poll on Japanese K-pop artist to watch in 2026

Published: 23 Jan. 2026, 16:03
The winning fan art celebrating Ruka's selection as the most anticipated Japanese K-pop artist of the New Year. [PICNIC]

The winning fan art celebrating Ruka's selection as the most anticipated Japanese K-pop artist of the New Year. [PICNIC]

 
BabyMonster’s Ruka has been selected as the most anticipated Japanese K-pop artist of the New Year, according to a poll by K-pop voting platform Picnic.
 
In the survey, which ran from Dec. 26, 2025, to Jan. 9, Ruka topped the list with 20,954 votes. Twice’s Sana followed in second place with 18,271 votes, while Le Sserafim’s Sakura came in third with 14,168 votes.
 
Ruka previously debuted with an idol group in Japan in 2017. After joining YG Entertainment through an audition in 2018, she spent six years as a trainee before debuting as BabyMonster’s main dancer.
 

Related Article

While BabyMonster’s track “Really Like You” (2024) surged to No. 1 on TikTok’s music chart, Ruka drew renewed attention by leading the viral dance challenge, according to the platform. She also ranked first in the MC voting category at the Asia Star Entertainer Awards 2025.
 
“Japanese fans have closely followed Ruka’s sincerity and growth, which is why they gave her such high marks for future potential,” a spokesperson for Picnic said. “We will continue to create brand value for K-pop artists together with fans through data-driven voting projects that reflect real influence.”
 
In collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily, Picnic hosts weekly polls on a wide range of topics related to K-pop artists.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Ruka BabyMonster

More in K-campus

BabyMonster's Ruka tops Picnic poll on Japanese K-pop artist to watch in 2026

Many non-'SKY' schools get high marks in THE's subject-based world rankings

Universities ink deals with foreign schools, local companies to increase opportunities for international students

BTS's V named artist with most positive influence in 2025 by K-pop fan voting platform

K-campus concludes fourth edition of university ambassador program, prepares for fifth

Related Stories

BabyMonster pop-up store to open in Seoul April 1

One gone, one renamed: Six members of BabyMonster gear up for debut

YG Entertainment's BabyMonster to debut with only five members

BabyMonster to release first full-length album in October

BabyMonster steps into YG's Blackpink vacuum
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)