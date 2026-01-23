BabyMonster's Ruka tops Picnic poll on Japanese K-pop artist to watch in 2026
Published: 23 Jan. 2026, 16:03
- YOON SEUNG-JIN
BabyMonster’s Ruka has been selected as the most anticipated Japanese K-pop artist of the New Year, according to a poll by K-pop voting platform Picnic.
In the survey, which ran from Dec. 26, 2025, to Jan. 9, Ruka topped the list with 20,954 votes. Twice’s Sana followed in second place with 18,271 votes, while Le Sserafim’s Sakura came in third with 14,168 votes.
Ruka previously debuted with an idol group in Japan in 2017. After joining YG Entertainment through an audition in 2018, she spent six years as a trainee before debuting as BabyMonster’s main dancer.
While BabyMonster’s track “Really Like You” (2024) surged to No. 1 on TikTok’s music chart, Ruka drew renewed attention by leading the viral dance challenge, according to the platform. She also ranked first in the MC voting category at the Asia Star Entertainer Awards 2025.
“Japanese fans have closely followed Ruka’s sincerity and growth, which is why they gave her such high marks for future potential,” a spokesperson for Picnic said. “We will continue to create brand value for K-pop artists together with fans through data-driven voting projects that reflect real influence.”
In collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily, Picnic hosts weekly polls on a wide range of topics related to K-pop artists.
