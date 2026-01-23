 3 civilian suspects hit with travel bans over alleged drone flights to North
Korea JoongAng Daily

3 civilian suspects hit with travel bans over alleged drone flights to North

Published: 23 Jan. 2026, 19:22
Investigators transport a seized object from the office of suspects accused of flying drones into North Korea at a university in Seoul on Jan. 21. [YONHAP]

A joint team of police and military investigators has imposed travel bans on three civilian suspects accused of involvement in alleged drone flights to North Korea, sources said Friday.
 
The suspects include a graduate student surnamed Oh who claimed to have flown the drones, an individual surnamed Jang suspected of building them, and a third person known to have worked at a drone manufacturing company set up by the other two, according to the sources.
 

The joint investigation was launched last week after North Korea claimed South Korea infringed on its sovereignty with drone incursions in September of last year as well as on Jan. 4. South Korea's military has denied involvement, saying it does not operate the drone models in question.
 
The suspects are accused of flying a drone bound for North Korea from Ganghwa County, just west of Seoul. The aircraft reportedly took pictures of a South Korean Marine Corps base as it flew across the inter-Korean border.
 
Investigators seek to press charges against the suspects for violating the Aviation Safety Act and the Protection of Military Bases and Installations Act.
 
The joint team has stepped up investigative efforts after Oh claimed to have sent the drones to North Korea on the dates alleged by Pyongyang in a media interview aired last Friday.
 
Investigators have widened the probe following revelations that Oh and Jang worked at the presidential office under former President Yoon Suk Yeol, as well as allegations that Oh operated online news outlets suspected of being linked to a military intelligence official.

Yonhap
