Cho Kuk's future central to proposed DP-Rebuilding Korea merger
Published: 23 Jan. 2026, 07:00
With the Democratic Party (DP) proposing a merger with the minor liberal Rebuilding Korea Party on Thursday, attention has shifted to a central question: in which constituency Cho Kuk, the leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party, will run in the upcoming June 3 local elections.
If the merger goes ahead, Cho would no longer be the sole anchor of an independent party, potentially widening his electoral options and reshaping internal dynamics within the country’s dominant liberal bloc.
“I will discuss and decide based on the direction indicated by the people’s hearts and minds,” Cho wrote regarding the merger in a very brief statement on Thursday. “Once a decision is made, I will report it to the public.”
Cho has said he would wait until the full slate of candidates is finalized and the electoral landscape becomes clearer before deciding whether to run. But within the Rebuilding Korea Party, sentiment has increasingly tilted toward having him contest a parliamentary by-election rather than a mayoral or provincial governor post.
“It’s a phase where the party is trying to realize a new political vision centered around Cho, so it’s better for him to remain active in central politics,” said a senior official within the party.
Potential constituencies mentioned include Gunsan–Gimje–Buan Gap in North Jeolla and Pyeongtaek in Gyeonggi — both recently vacated. Others under consideration are Incheon Gyeyang B, previously held by President Lee Jae Myung, and Asan in South Chungcheong, formerly the district of presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik.
If DP Rep. Chun Jae-soo runs for mayor of Busan, Cho may also consider running in Busan Buk Gap, which would be left vacant. Some within both the DP and the Rebuilding Korea Party still argue that Cho should receive a strategic nomination for a high-profile mayoral race in either Seoul or Busan, considering his political stature and the symbolic importance of winning a key metropolitan contest.
From the broader ruling bloc’s perspective, a merger between the two parties could eliminate internal competition for mayoral and gubernatorial posts. For the DP, absorbing its only real rival in the Jeolla region would significantly ease pressure in the region's races.
If the merger is finalized, it could also shift the internal dynamics of the DP, which has been dominated by pro-Lee factions. Cho, who served as presidential senior secretary for civil affairs and justice minister under the previous Moon Jae-in administration, could serve as a rallying point for non-Lee lawmakers, especially those from the pro-Moon faction.
This raises the possibility of friction with DP leader Jung Chung-rae, who has built his support base by appointing pro-Moon lawmakers to key posts despite being aligned with the pro-Lee camp.
Though it is still early in the administration, some expect competition among prospective presidential hopefuls to heat up well before the party convention in August and the general election in 2028.
"If Cho joins the party, it marks the beginning of a new era of factional rivalries,” said a pro-Lee lawmaker. “It means that along with Rep. Jung and Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, Cho will join the pool of DP presidential contenders.”
Still, opposition within the DP remains.
Supreme Council member Lee Un-ju wrote on Facebook Thursday that the move to merge “feels more like a political maneuver for the party leader’s own future than a decision made for the party.”
BY HA JUN-HO, OH SO-YEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
