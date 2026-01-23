 Korean PM arrives in Washington for talks with U.S. officials, potentially including Vance
Published: 23 Jan. 2026, 09:20
Prime Minister Kim Min-seok speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the Blue House on Jan. 20. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok kicked off his visit to the United States on Thursday for talks with Washington officials, possibly including Vice President JD Vance, as Seoul seeks to address a range of trade issues, including anticipated U.S. semiconductor tariffs.
 
Kim arrived at Dulles International Airport near the U.S. capital in the morning, marking his first overseas trip as prime minister and the first standalone trip to the U.S. by a Korean premier since the Asian country's democratization in the late 1980s.
 

During his five-day visit, which includes a trip to New York, Kim plans to meet with government officials, lawmakers and Korean residents. Talks have been underway to arrange a meeting with Vance.
 
His trip came after U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick warned recently that memory chipmakers could be subject to new tariffs if they do not increase their manufacturing capacity in the United States ― remarks that have put pressure on Korean companies.
 
A U.S. official has also told Yonhap News Agency that the Trump administration would seek "separate" agreements on semiconductor tariffs for individual countries.
 
During talks with U.S. officials, the prime minister could also discuss the implementation of a bilateral trade and investment deal, under which Seoul has committed to investing $350 billion in the United States, among other commitments, in return for Washington lowering "reciprocal" tariffs on Korean goods to 15 percent from 25 percent.
 
Kim is set to return home on Monday.

Yonhap
tags Prime Minister Kim Min-seok Washington

