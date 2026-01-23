 73 Koreans detained in Cambodia over alleged scam crimes return home to face probes
73 Koreans detained in Cambodia over alleged scam crimes return home to face probes

Published: 23 Jan. 2026, 10:52
Korean suspects are detained in Cambodia over their alleged involvement in online scam operations on Jan. 22. [KOREAN TASK FORCE ON TACKLING TRANSNATIONAL CRIMES]

A group of 73 Koreans detained in Cambodia over alleged involvement in online scam operations was forcibly returned home Friday to face investigation.
 
A chartered Korean Air flight arrived at Incheon International Airport at 9:41 a.m. after departing from Phnom Penh the previous day, marking the nation's largest repatriation of criminal suspects from a single country.
 

The suspects had been detained in Cambodia by a joint investigation team and are accused of swindling a total of 48.6 billion won ($33.1 million) from 869 Korean victims, according to the Blue House. 
 
The joint team raided seven scam compounds, including sites in Sihanoukville, Poipet and Mondulkiri Province, in December and rounded up the suspects.

73 Koreans detained in Cambodia over alleged scam crimes return home to face probes

