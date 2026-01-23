 Defense ministry examines operational readiness against wildfires ahead of peak season
Published: 23 Jan. 2026, 18:45
 
Vice Defense Minister Lee Doo-hee, center is seen inspecting military readiness of choppers to prepare for scenarios of a wildfire breakout on Sept. 10, 2025. [YONHAP]

The Ministry of National Defense on Friday held a meeting with officials in charge of antiwildfire operations to discuss ways to respond effectively to wildfires ahead of the spring wildfire peak season.
 
The meeting, headed by Vice Defense Minister Lee Doo-hee, took place at the command control center of the Joint Chiefs of Staff ahead of the nationwide wildfire cautionary period from Jan. 20 to May 15, according to the ministry.
 

During the meeting, officials reviewed military responses to wildfire outbreaks as well as procedures for deploying choppers in the event a wildfire escalates into a large-scale disaster.
 
"The public can feel more secure if disasters are treated as security matters and military assets are deployed more proactively from the early stages of wildfires," Lee said.

Yonhap
