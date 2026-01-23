Entertainer Park Na-rae seen attending classes on brewing rice wine
Published: 23 Jan. 2026, 20:45
Entertainer Park Na-rae, who has stepped back from television amid a series of controversies, was recently seen attending classes on how to make makgeolli, or Korean rice wine.
Local media outlet Ilgan Sports reported on Friday that Park attended a class at an academy that teaches students how to brew rice wines, such as makgeolli and dongdongju, in Seoul on Wednesday.
According to the report, Park arrived by taxi. She was accompanied by a man and wore a shearling coat and a bucket hat. When approached by reporters, she said she was there for class and declined to elaborate, only adding, “I have to do something.”
Park reportedly stayed for about an hour and a half before leaving with other students.
An acquaintance quoted in the report said Park is experiencing “emotional distress” and chose to enroll in classes as a way to focus on something besides the controversy. The person added that she is preparing to fully cooperate with any future police investigation.
The sighting drew mixed reactions online. Some commenters criticized Park for engaging in alcohol-related activities while facing controversy tied, in part, to drinking. Others defended her, saying that learning to make traditional liquor is different from consuming it and consistent with her interest in trying new things.
Park is involved in an ongoing legal dispute with two former managers, who filed complaints accusing her of workplace bullying, obtaining proxy prescriptions and failing to pay production expenses. On Dec. 5 last year, they filed another criminal complaint with Seoul’s Gangnam Police Precinct, accusing her of aggravated assault and defamation by spreading false information.
Park, for her part, filed a countersuit against the managers on charges of attempted extortion at Seoul’s Yongsan Police Precinct in December 2025, as well as an additional complaint accusing them of embezzlement on Dec. 20.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
