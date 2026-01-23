 Fire at the National Palace Museum of Korea extinguished quickly, no damage to artifacts
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Fire at the National Palace Museum of Korea extinguished quickly, no damage to artifacts

Published: 23 Jan. 2026, 10:21
The National Palace Museum of Korea in Jongno District, central Seoul [JOONGANG ILBO]

The National Palace Museum of Korea in Jongno District, central Seoul [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
Firefighters put out a fire at the National Palace Museum of Korea inside Gyeongbok Palace in Jongno District, central Seoul, early on Friday, sources said, with no injuries or damage to artifacts reported.
 
The fire broke out at around 2:44 a.m. Friday in the museum’s basement level, according to fire authorities and the museum.
 

Related Article

Firefighters responded after the museum reported that a fire alarm had been activated and brought the blaze under control within five minutes.
 
Fire authorities believe the blaze started after an underground air conditioning unit overheated. The incident caused minor damage to some mechanical equipment inside the museum but did not injure anyone.
 
The fire did not spread to exhibition halls or storage areas that house major artifacts from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) and the Korean Empire (1897-1910), preventing any damage to cultural heritage, authorities said.
 
The National Palace Museum of Korea opened in 2005 and focuses on the preservation and exhibition of royal artifacts.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KO SEUNG-PYO [[email protected]]
tags korea seoul museum

More in Social Affairs

Hanjin Group airlines ban in-flight use of portable batteries starting Monday

73 Koreans detained in Cambodia over alleged scam crimes return home to face probes

Fire at the National Palace Museum of Korea extinguished quickly, no damage to artifacts

Wrong way driver arrested after series of crashes, telling police he used marijuana

Korean internet users notice resemblance between 'kimjang' vest and Valentino's

Related Stories

Munch has moved, and may even come to Seoul

National museum questioned after Buddhist statues' hands go missing

National Museum of Korea hosts special exhibition with London's National Gallery

Seoul Urban Life Museum takes a look back at fashions gone by

Buk-SeMA celebrates 10 years with future-forward exhibition
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)