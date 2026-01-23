 Jeju Int'l Airport's runway closed, flights delayed after Korean Air plane faces mechanical issue
Published: 23 Jan. 2026, 19:43
A Korean Air airplane [JOONGANG ILBO]

A Korean Air passenger jet that had landed at Jeju International Airport on Friday developed a mechanical problem, forcing the runway to close for about 20 minutes and causing a string of flight delays.
 
Flight KE1105 from Gimpo to Jeju experienced an issue after arriving at Jeju Airport at around 1:55 p.m., according to the Korea Airports Corporation and Korean Air.
 

The aircraft landed normally but stopped on a taxiway while moving from the runway to the apron after a warning message indicated an abnormality in the hydraulic system.
 
As the aircraft was unable to move under its own power, airport authorities deployed a towing tractor to move it. Runway operations were suspended for about 20 minutes, from 2 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. on Friday, during the tow.
 
All 278 passengers on board disembarked safely, but the temporary suspension led to delays for multiple arrivals and departures at Jeju Airport.
 
Korean Air said it is carrying out maintenance on the aircraft and investigating the exact cause of the malfunction.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
