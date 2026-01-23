 NTS alleges actor Cha Eun-woo's mother runs shell company for tax reduction purposes
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

NTS alleges actor Cha Eun-woo's mother runs shell company for tax reduction purposes

Published: 23 Jan. 2026, 16:25
Actor Cha Eun-woo serves as host during the welcome dinner for the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit at the Lahan Select Gyeongju hotel in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Oct. 31, 2025. [YONHAP]

Actor Cha Eun-woo serves as host during the welcome dinner for the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit at the Lahan Select Gyeongju hotel in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Oct. 31, 2025. [YONHAP]

 
A company owned by the mother of actor Cha Eun-woo, which tax authorities have reportedly alleged may function as a shell entity for tax purposes, was registered at an address in Gimpo, Gyeonggi, which an online listing shows belongs to a restaurant and another business.
 
According to an online database operated by the Korea Creative Content Agency (Kocca), Cha's mother's company was registered in June 2022 under an address belonging to an eel restaurant and another business in Gimpo, media outlet My Daily first reported on Friday.
 

Related Article

 
The report came after online users claimed that the address of her company led to an eel restaurant on Ganghwa Island in Incheon.
 
Cha's agency, Fantagio, had previously said Cha's mother ran a legitimate business that was registered as an entertainment management company as required by Korean law, according to My Daily.
 
Fantagio declined to comment on the accuracy of her company's registration, saying it was “unable to confirm” the matter.
 
The National Tax Service (NTS) notified Cha that he owed more than 20 billion won ($14 million) in additional income taxes, media outlet Edaily reported on Thursday.
 
The NTS alleges that Cha's mother established an entity that split the income between Cha, Fantagio and her company. Tax authorities determined, however, that her company did not provide substantive services and instead served as a paper company to reduce the tax rate levied on Cha's income.
 
Fantagio said in a statement on Thursday that the case hinges on whether the company established by Cha's mother qualifies as a legitimate taxable entity.
 
“The case has not yet been finally determined or formally notified, and we will actively present our position through appropriate legal procedures regarding issues of legal interpretation and application,” the agency said.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags cha eun-woo tax evasion

More in Social Affairs

NTS alleges actor Cha Eun-woo's mother runs shell company for tax reduction purposes

Incheon National probed for alleged favoritism in hiring ex-PPP lawmaker’s daughter as professor

Task force raids seven Unification Church locations over suspected illegal political donations

Singer-actor Nana files false accusation criminal complaint against man who broke into her home

Korean Air, Asiana and other Hanjin Group airlines ban in-flight use of portable batteries

Related Stories

Astro's Cha Eun-woo begins mandatory military service

Brands drop advertising campaigns featuring Cha Eun-woo following tax evasion allegations

'Moms were looking for Cha Eun-woo': Star steals the show at basic training ceremony

Cha Eun-woo's agency tells fans not to send letters, gifts to military unit

Singer-actor Cha Eun-woo takes on first starring role in film 'First Ride'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)