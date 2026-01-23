More in Social Affairs

Incheon National probed for alleged favoritism in hiring ex-PPP lawmaker’s daughter as professor

Task force raids seven Unification Church locations over suspected illegal political donations

Singer-actor Nana files false accusation criminal complaint against man who broke into her home

Korean Air, Asiana and other Hanjin Group airlines ban in-flight use of portable batteries

73 Koreans detained in Cambodia over alleged scam crimes return home to face probes