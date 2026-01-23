Award of Highest Order of Sports Merit for 'Faker' draws questions about benefits
Published: 23 Jan. 2026, 20:19
Professional gamer Lee Sang-hyeok, known as “Faker” and widely regarded as a “League of Legends legend,” has drawn renewed public attention after receiving the Cheongnyong Medal, the highest class of the Order of Sports Merit, early this year — including questions over whether the honor makes him a person of national merit and whether he could be buried at the National Cemetery after his death.
In a social media post on Thursday, the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs presented a list of questions it said it had received from the public about Lee’s state decoration and laid out its official position.
“Lee’s honor follows previous recipients of the Cheongnyong Medal, including marathoner Son Ki-jung, [Korean men's national team] football manager Guus Hiddink, golfer Pak Se-ri, figure skater Kim Yuna and footballer Son Heung-min,” said the ministry. “Lee is the first esports player to receive it.”
The Order of Sports Merit is awarded to individuals with clear achievements that have contributed to the development of sports, improved public sports participation and helped advance the country. The medal is the order’s top grade, and the award represents official state recognition of Lee’s accomplishments in esports.
“Lee is not considered a person of national merit solely because of the honor,” said the ministry.
Recipients of the Cheongnyong Medal are not included among those covered under Article 4 of the Act on the Honorable Treatment of and Support for Persons of Distinguished Service to the State. As a result, the award itself does not entitle Lee or his dependents and descendants to benefits reserved for people of national merit.
As for burial at the National Cemetery, the ministry said “recipients of the Order of Sports Merit may be eligible for interment if they are approved through deliberation.” It explained that such recipients are classified as contributors to the nation and society under the Act on the Establishment and Management of National Cemeteries, meaning they meet the basic eligibility requirements.
Burial is not automatic, however, and would still require review by a burial eligibility screening committee. The ministry pointed to the case of marathoner Son, who was posthumously awarded the Cheongnyong Medal after his death in 2002 and was later buried at the Daejeon National Cemetery following the deliberation process.
