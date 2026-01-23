More in Esports

Award of Highest Order of Sports Merit for 'Faker' draws questions about benefits

League of Legends LCK Cup to return with new format, team roster changes

Esports legend Faker opens up about Elon Musk's challenge, contract extension and more

League of Legends Champions Korea awards to take place on Dec. 19

Disney+ to livestream League of Legends competition across 11 Asia-Pacific regions