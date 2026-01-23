3 new Korean players seek growth opportunities in LIV Golf

A trio of new Korean players in LIV Golf said Friday they will continue to seek opportunities to grow following their recent career switches.PGA Tour veteran An Byeong-hun made the jump to the Saudi Arabia-backed breakaway tour last week, along with Japanese tour winner Song Young-han and Korean tour star Kim Min-kyu. With the incumbent Danny Lee, a Korean-born Kiwi, still in the fold, the quartet has formed a newly named Korean Golf Club. An is the new captain of the squad formerly called Iron Heads Golf Club."When I first got an offer, I was excited and worried at the same time," An said in an online press conference with Korean media Friday. "I wasn't sure if I'd be able to play well, but when I learned more about the visions for LIV Golf and for the Korean Golf Club, I grew more excited. I also gained confidence that I could do a good job as captain."An, 34, had played on the PGA Tour since the 2016-17 season and made over $21 million, the most by an active player without a victory. An said he felt as if he needed a change of scenery."It was not an easy decision, but in some ways, I felt like I'd been just spinning my wheels over the past 10 years," An said. "I wanted to accomplish new goals in LIV Golf. I hope the Korean Golf Club will make headlines in Korea and make fans excited about LIV Golf."Song, who made a brief appearance in LIV Golf as an injury replacement, said it was "a major honor" to take his talent to LIV Golf."Because of the name of our team, it will feel like we are playing for the country," Song said. "I will try to represent the country well at tournaments. This will be a turning point in my golf career, and I will use this as an opportunity to grow both as a golfer and a human being."Kim, who played in LIV Golf Korea, the tour's first tournament here, last year as an injury replacement, said he walked away with a ton of fond memories from that event."LIV Golf is full of world-class players, and it will be a chance for me to take the next step as a golfer," Kim said. "At last year's LIV Golf Korea, I learned so much just by watching those famous players practice."Martin Kim, general manager of the Korean Golf Club, said LIV Golf had always viewed Korea as an important market since its launch in 2022, and the tour recognized the need to assemble a team made up of Korean players.Last year, Iron Heads was led by Korean American veteran Kevin Na. Jang Yu-bin, the 2024 Korea PGA Tour Player of the Year, became the first Korean national to join LIV Golf in 2025, but he played so poorly that he lost his eligibility for this year.With LIV Golf keeping track of the team standings as well as individual rankings, Iron Heads ranked last among 13 teams in 2025. Kim said the goal this season is to have the Korean Golf Club on the podium "multiple times."Lee, the elder statesman of the team at 35, chimed in and quipped, "Other teams spray champagne on the podium, and we should spray soju instead.""It's good to be on the same team with the guys that I am close with, and I will try to help them not to feel too stressed out about team competition," Lee added.The new LIV Golf season tees off Wednesday in Saudi Arabia. No Korean tournament is listed on the tour's website as of Friday.Yonhap