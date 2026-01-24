 Enhypen's Sunghoon named official torchbearer for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics
Published: 24 Jan. 2026, 12:04
 
Enhypen's Sunghoon has been named as an official torchbearer for the 2026 Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo Winter Olympics. [BELIFT LAB]

Enhypen's Sunghoon has been named as an official torchbearer for the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. 
 
Sunghoon was appointed as a torchbearer following Samsung Electronics' recommendation, an official sponsor of the Winter Olympics, according to Enhypen's agency Bilift Lab on Saturday.
 
The details of the event, including the location and time when Sunghoon will carry the torch, have not been revealed as of press time. 
 
The Enhypen member also competed on the national figure skating reserve team before his debut and currently serves as an ambassador for the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee. 
 
Sunghoon is the second K-pop artist to participate in an Olympic torch relay outside Korea after BTS's Jin at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. 
 
"I know the passion and effort of the national athletes who worked hard for these Winter Olympics," Sunghoon said in a press release Saturday. "So I just want to support them." 

 
"It was my personal dream to compete in the Olympics when I was an athlete. I am happy and honored to achieve that dream as a singer."
 
Enhypen recently released its seventh EP, "The Sin: Vanish," on Jan. 16. The album sold 2.07 million copies in its first week.  
 
Enhypen's Sunghoon at the Korean national team send-off ceremony for the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics on Jan. 23. [BELIFT LAB]

Enhypen's Sunghoon at the Korean national team send-off ceremony for the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics on Jan. 23. [BELIFT LAB]


BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
