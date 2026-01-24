 Foreign Minister Cho discusses deepening ties with NATO, Belgium
Published: 24 Jan. 2026, 11:10
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Deputy Secretary General Radmila Sekerinska in Brussels on Jan. 24. [FOREIGN MINISTER'S OFFICE]

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Deputy Secretary General Radmila Sekerinska in Brussels to explore ways to broaden their cooperation, officials said Saturday.
 
During their meeting held the previous day, the two recognized the growing collaboration for peace between Korea and NATO and agreed to continue joint efforts in areas such as defense, according to the Korean Foreign Ministry.
 
They also emphasized the need to maintain their partnership to address global security challenges through ongoing dialogue.
  
In a separate meeting with David Clarinval, Belgium's deputy prime minister and minister of labor, economy and agriculture, the minister discussed enhancing higher-level exchanges and practical cooperation.
 
Marking the 125th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Cho expressed his hope to bolster ties across diverse fields, from the economy to culture and academia, and Clarinval agreed.
 
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and David Clarinval, Belgium's deputy prime minister and minister of labor, economy and agriculture, pose for a photo in Brussels on Jan. 24. [FOREIGN MINISTER'S OFFICE]

Yonhap
