Prime minister to visit U.S. this week to meet with senior officials, possibly Vance

North Korea's denuclearization 'ideal' but unrealistic for now, Lee says in presser

Seoul approaching Trump's 'Board of Peace' invitation with caution

Prime Minister Kim, U.S. Vice President Vance discuss Coupang, North Korea in Washington meeting

