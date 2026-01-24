Presidential aide departs for Vietnam to support ex-Prime Minister Lee in critical condition
Published: 24 Jan. 2026, 11:11
A senior presidential aide departed for Vietnam on Saturday to support former Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan, who remains in critical condition after suffering a heart attack during an official visit to Ho Chi Minh City.
Cho Jung-sik, special adviser to the president for political affairs, left Incheon International Airport at around 9:20 a.m. for Vietnam. President Lee Jae Myung ordered Cho's dispatch late Friday after receiving a report that the former prime minister's condition had deteriorated severely.
Cho is expected to brief the president after reviewing Lee Hae-chan's condition and determining whether additional assistance is required.
"If there are areas where accurate information or support is needed, I will convey them together [to the president]," Cho told Yonhap by phone.
Some lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party, including Rep. Lee Jae-jung, also reportedly departed for Vietnam.
Lee Hae-chan, currently senior vice chairperson of the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council, collapsed during his official trip to Ho Chi Minh City on Friday after experiencing breathing difficulties.
He underwent a stent insertion procedure and reportedly remains in critical condition, breathing with the assistance of a mechanical device. He is expected to remain at the hospital until his condition stabilizes.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
