Ex-PM Lee Hae-chan in critical condition in Vietnam, receives heart procedure after collapse

Former Korean Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan, currently visiting Vietnam, was rushed to a local hospital on Friday due to a heart attack and remains in critical condition.Lee, currently senior vice chairperson of the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council (PUAC), collapsed at around 1 p.m. after arriving at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City while trying to return to Korea, according to PUAC officials.The former prime minister arrived in Vietnam on Thursday for a meeting of the Vietnamese branch of the PUAC.According to officials, Lee had complained of flu-like symptoms prior to departing for Vietnam a day earlier and was preparing to return home after his condition deteriorated.He experienced breathing difficulties and was transported to a local hospital by ambulance while receiving cardiopulmonary resuscitation.Lee received a stent insertion procedure and is breathing with the assistance of a mechanical device. He is expected to remain at the hospital until his condition stabilizes.Officials said Lee suffered cardiac arrest twice during the transport and treatment.The Blue House dispatched a senior secretary to Vietnam early Saturday to assist Lee during his hospitalization.Yonhap