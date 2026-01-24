Former Prime Minister Lee still in critical condition as DP lawmakers, officials gather in Vietnam

Democratic Party (DP) lawmakers and officials are gathering at a hospital in Vietnam to discuss response measures as former DP leader and prime minister Lee Hae-chan remains in critical condition.Cho Jeong-sik, the presidential special adviser for political affairs, arrived at Tam Anh General Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City on the afternoon of Jan. 24, after President Lee Jae Myung dispatched him to the site.Cho headed directly to the intensive care unit, where the former prime minister is staying, without making any public statements.DP lawmakers Kim Tae-nyeon, Lee Hae-shik, Lee Jae-jung and Choi Min-hee also reached the hospital on Saturday."Lee Hae-chan spent his life handling major tasks to protect Korea’s democratization, democracy, prosperity and the lives of our people," Kim said. "It is too tragic for him to pass away like this, so I hope he wakes up like a miracle."Lee Hae-chan is currently the executive vice chair of the National Unification Advisory Council.Kim noted that Lee's condition appeared slightly better than on Friday, though the significance of the improvement remains uncertain. "We need to discuss whether to bring him back to Korea," said Kim on SaturdayRep. Kim Hyun arrived at the hospital on Friday evening. Most of the visiting lawmakers belong to the DP's "Lee Hae-chan faction."Lee Hae-chan was rushed to the emergency room for CPR after experiencing respiratory failure during a council meeting in Ho Chi Minh City on Friday.Doctors diagnosed him with myocardial infarction. He received a stent procedure and is currently undergoing extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, commonly known by its acronym ECMO, treatment. Lee's breathing and complexion have stabilized since yesterday, but he remains unconscious and in critical condition.Lee Hae-chan is a seven-term lawmaker who served as the DP chairman and prime minister. He took office as the executive vice chair of the National Unification Advisory Council in Oct. last year.