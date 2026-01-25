 Half of economists forecast 1% growth range for Korea
Published: 25 Jan. 2026, 19:32
Export-bound containers are stacked at Pyeongtaek Port in Gyeonggi on Jan. 13. [NEWS1]

More than half of economic experts expect Korea's economic growth to remain in the 1 percent range for the time being, a local survey showed Sunday.
 
In a survey conducted by Southernpost at the request of the Korea Enterprises Federation, 54 percent of 100 economics professors polled said Korea is likely to post growth in the 1 percent range this year.
 

Another 36 percent projected Asia's fourth-largest economy to achieve growth in the 2 percent range starting in 2027, driven by a gradual recovery in consumption and demand. Six percent said growth would fall below 1 percent, according to the survey.
 
On average, the economists forecast the Korean economy to grow 1.8 percent this year, slightly below the government's 2 percent outlook and the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) 1.9 percent projection.
 
Korea's economy expanded 1 percent last year, down from 2 percent growth the previous year.
 
Regarding exchange rates, the respondents projected the won-dollar rate to move between 1,403 won and 1,516 won this year.
 
Nearly 60 percent of the economists said the outcome of U.S.-Korea tariff negotiations would have a negative impact on exports to the United States and on domestic corporate investment.
 
Asked about the growing use of AI in workplaces, 92 percent said the spread of AI would serve as a substitute for labor shortages and improve productivity, particularly in manufacturing.
 
Nearly 90 percent also called on the government to adopt effective measures to prevent the overseas leakage of semiconductors and other core technologies, including imposing strict penalties on related violations.

Yonhap
tags Korea growth economy forecast survey

