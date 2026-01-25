 Lee reaffirms no extension of capital gains tax exemption for owners of multiple homes
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Lee reaffirms no extension of capital gains tax exemption for owners of multiple homes

Published: 25 Jan. 2026, 19:32
President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a senior aides' meeting at the Blue House in Jongno District, central Seoul on Jan. 22. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a senior aides' meeting at the Blue House in Jongno District, central Seoul on Jan. 22. [YONHAP]

 
President Lee Jae Myung reaffirmed Sunday the government will not extend an exemption of the heavy capital gains tax for owners of multiple homes.
 
In a post on social media platform X, Lee said the tax exemption will expire May 9, as previously decided in February 2025.
 

Related Article

 
"If one thought there would be another legal revision to extend it again, that's a miscalculation," he wrote. "The unfair benefits from an abnormality have to be removed at all costs even if it's hard."
 
The temporary tax exemption was introduced in May 2022 as part of efforts to stimulate the real estate market and has been extended annually.
 
Currently, capital gains taxes on real estate sales range from 6 to 45 percent. Owners of two homes in areas designated as speculative zones face an additional 20 percentage points, while those with three homes are subject to a 30 percentage-point surcharge on top of the basic rate.
 
Lee said in his post that he will discuss at a Cabinet meeting whether to grant the exemption for deals made until May 9.
 
He had said in a post Friday that an extension "is not under consideration at all."

Yonhap
tags Korea Lee Jae Myung tax exemption homes

More in Economy

Half of economists forecast 1% growth range for Korea

Lee reaffirms no extension of capital gains tax exemption for owners of multiple homes

Seoul shares up for 3rd day to close at fresh peak just shy of 5,000

Complaint by Coupang's U.S. investors may turn data leak probe into trade flash point

Volatile forex market biggest risk to financial system, BOK survey finds

Related Stories

Today’s debt is tomorrow’s tax

Gov't launches investigation into fake presidential statement on tax increases

Lee signals no change in capital gains tax, raises inheritance tax deduction cap

Candidate Yoon addresses tax system, housing market

Top office, DP agree to raise corporate tax rate to 25%
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)