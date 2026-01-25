 Perfect camping weather?
Published: 25 Jan. 2026, 19:06
As a bitter cold spell continues, tents used by winter campers dot the frozen surface of the Bukhan River near Jichon-ri, Sabuk-myeon, Chuncheon, Gangwon, on Jan. 25. [YONHAP]

As a bitter cold spell continues, tents used by winter campers dot the frozen surface of the Bukhan River near Jichon-ri, Sabuk-myeon, Chuncheon, Gangwon, on Jan. 25. Known as a popular destination for bingbak — ice camping — the activity involves pitching tents on frozen rivers or lakes during winter to experience nature up close. 
Perfect camping weather?

