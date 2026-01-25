Perfect camping weather?
Published: 25 Jan. 2026, 19:06
As a bitter cold spell continues, tents used by winter campers dot the frozen surface of the Bukhan River near Jichon-ri, Sabuk-myeon, Chuncheon, Gangwon, on Jan. 25. Known as a popular destination for bingbak — ice camping — the activity involves pitching tents on frozen rivers or lakes during winter to experience nature up close.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)