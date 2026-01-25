Lee Hae-chan, former Korean prime minister, dies aged 73 from heart attack
Published: 25 Jan. 2026, 17:57 Updated: 25 Jan. 2026, 18:03
- YOON SO-YEON
Former Korean Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan died in Vietnam Sunday after suffering from a heart attack on Friday. He was aged 73.
Lee, currently senior vice chairperson of the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council (PUAC), collapsed at around 1 p.m. on Friday after arriving at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City while trying to return to Korea, according to PUAC officials.
The former prime minister arrived in Vietnam on Thursday to attend a meeting for the Vietnamese branch of the PUAC.
According to officials, Lee had complained of flu-like symptoms prior to departing for Vietnam a day earlier and was preparing to return home after his condition deteriorated.
He experienced breathing difficulties and was transported to a local hospital by ambulance while receiving cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Lee underwent a stent insertion procedure and was breathing with the assistance of a mechanical device before he died.
"We are discussing methods of transporting his body to Korea and the funeral process that will follow," said a PUAC official. "We will share any details as soon as they are decided. Meanwhile, we ask that you send your warm condolences to his family."
Lee was born in 1952 in Cheongyang in South Chungcheong. He served as an elder statesman for the Democratic Party. Since joining the Peace Democratic Party in 1988, Lee maintained deep personal and political ties with four presidents from the liberal camp.
