President Lee aims for 'national unity' after budget minister nomination withdrawn
Published: 25 Jan. 2026, 18:18
President Lee Jae Myung withdrew the nomination of Lee Hye-hoon for minister of the newly established Ministry of Planning and Budget on Sunday, ending a nomination that faced mounting scrutiny over allegations of staff mistreatment and questionable real estate dealings.
"The president carefully listened to opinions from all sectors of society, and closely followed the confirmation hearing as well as the public’s subsequent response that came after," said Hong Ik-pyo, senior presidential secretary for political affairs, in a press briefing on Sunday. "After much deliberation, President Lee decided to withdraw the nomination."
"Although the nominee served three terms in the National Assembly with a conservative party, she unfortunately failed to meet the public’s expectations for the role of planning and budget minister in a government based on people's sovereignty."
Lee Hye-hoon served three terms in the National Assembly under the Grand National Party and the Saenuri Party — both predecessors to the main opposition People Power Party (PPP). She also ran as a PPP candidate in the 2024 general election but did not win.
President Lee Jae Myung nominated Lee Hye-hoon on Dec. 28 last year ahead of the launch of the Ministry of Planning and Budget. The Blue House at the time cited "political unity" and "policy expertise" as the rationale behind the decision.
"In economic policy, there are areas where conservative perspectives carry weight, so I wanted to listen to different voices and see if we could move forward together," Lee Jae Myung said during a press conference on Wednesday.
However, questions surrounding the nominee persisted through the National Assembly confirmation hearing held on Friday.
Lawmakers raised allegations that Lee Hye-hoon mistreated aides during her time as a lawmaker, including claims of harsh language, verbal abuse and excessive or inappropriate work demands.
Additional scrutiny focused on issues related to her and her family's assets. Critics alleged that Lee and her family purchased land on Yeongjong Island amid development plans and questioned whether eligibility requirements were met regarding housing subscription for an apartment in Seocho District, southern Seoul.
Lee denied any wrongdoing, but lawmakers said questions about the timing of the land purchase and compliance with housing subscription eligibility requirements were not satisfactorily explained.
"The president brought in a nominee from the conservative camp, and he fulfilled his responsibility as the person in charge by withdrawing his decision," said secretary Hong.
Despite the withdrawal, the Blue House stressed that its pursuit of inclusive appointments would continue.
“The president will continue his careful efforts to reflect on the meaning and value of national unity through inclusive appointments,” Hong said. “This approach will not be limited to the planning and budget minister but will apply to a wide range of future presidential appointments, with national unity always in mind.”
The withdrawal decision came abruptly on Sunday. Many within the Democratic Party (DP) and the Blue House had expected President Lee to wait until after the National Assembly’s Finance, Economy, Planning and Budget Committee reviewed the confirmation report before making a final decision.
“Rather than letting the issue drag on, the president likely listened directly to public opinion and chose to resolve the matter himself,” a DP official said.
