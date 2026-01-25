Police begin investigation into skull found on banks of Geum River in Sejong
Published: 25 Jan. 2026, 17:58
A human skull was discovered along the banks of the Geum River in Sejong on Saturday. Police have begun investigations to determine the skull's origins.
A citizen reported seeing what appeared to be human bone at around 4:21 p.m. on Saturday afternoon in a riverside area near Janggun-myeon, Sejong, according to local authorities. Police and rescue personnel dispatched to the scene confirmed the object was a human skull.
The skull was found near the river, in an area not frequently accessed by the public. No other remains or related items have been found so far.
“We have not found anything else aside from the skull, and we are not conducting further searches in the area at this time,” police said. "DNA analysis has been requested from the National Forensic Service."
Authorities plan to investigate the identity of the individual and determine the circumstances of death based on forensic results.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)