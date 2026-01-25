 Woman accused of killing mother after family argument at home in Incheon
Woman accused of killing mother after family argument at home in Incheon

Published: 25 Jan. 2026, 17:23
[JOONGANG ILBO]

 
Police in Incheon requested arrest warrants for a man and woman for their roles in the killing of the woman's mother at their home.
 
The woman, in her 60s, is accused of murdering her mother, while the man is accused of aiding in the crime, which allegedly took place in Bupyeong District, Incheon, on Tuesday, according to the Bupyeong Police Precinct on Sunday. The woman's mother died three days later.
 

The man is accused of enabling the crime and failing to seek medical help for the mother.
 
The woman did not call emergency services until Friday, three days after the incident, when she reported that her mother was not breathing. 
 
Police found bruises on the victim’s face and arrested the woman later that day. She admitted to assaulting her mother due to “family issues.”
 
The mother had previously lived with other relatives but had moved in with the couple because of family circumstances.
 
“The National Forensic Service has not yet issued a report from the autopsy,” a police official said. “The couple's charges seem substantial and so we requested arrest warrants."


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
