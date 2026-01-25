 Huh?
Huh?

Published: 25 Jan. 2026, 20:30
 
President Lee Jae Myung withdrew the nomination of Lee Hye-hoon, a former three-term People Power Party lawmaker, for budget minister on Sunday, 28 days after naming her in a bid for political unity. The decision followed a confirmation hearing that failed to dispel allegations including staff abuse and real estate irregularities. While the People Power Party, led by Jang Dong-hyeok, opposed the nomination, the episode underscored that both the president’s unity experiment and the opposition party that long fielded the candidate shared the political fallout. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
