 Gov't to begin monthly cash handouts in rural areas facing population decline
Published: 26 Jan. 2026, 18:03
The Ministry of Planning and Budget's office at the government complex in Sejong is pictured on Jan. 6. [YONHAP]

The government will begin providing monthly cash handouts to residents of rural areas facing population decline starting in late February, the Ministry of Planning and Budget said Monday.
 
Under the pilot program, residents of designated farming and fishing communities at risk of depopulation will each receive 150,000 won ($104) per month in local vouchers from 2026 to 2027, according to the ministry.
 

The project, which has completed a feasibility review, is expected to cost about 1.27 trillion won, the ministry said.
 
Separately, the government will roll out an integrated medical, nursing and care support initiative in rural areas beginning in March. The program, led by district governments, aims to establish a community-based integrated care system.
 
Since taking office, President Lee Jae Myung has pledged to promote balanced regional development, saying the government will increase budgetary support for regions outside the capital area.

