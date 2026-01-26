Imported eggs from U.S. to be distributed later this week for price stabilization

The government will begin distributing fresh eggs imported from the United States later this week as part of efforts to stabilize domestic egg prices, which have increased due to the recent spread of avian influenza, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said Monday.Earlier this month, the ministry decided to purchase 2.24 million eggs from the United States to cope with the rise in egg prices stemming from the spread of highly pathogenic bird flu this cold season.The first batch of imports, consisting of 1.12 million eggs, arrived in the country last week, with the rest scheduled to be delivered by the end of this month, according to the ministry.The ministry said it will start distributing the imported eggs on Friday after conducting necessary quarantine and food inspection procedures.It marks the first time in two years that Korea has purchased U.S.-produced eggs, with the last shipment coming in January 2024.Korea has confirmed 38 cases of highly contagious influenza at poultry farms this winter as of Friday.Yonhap