As Korea eases into digital assets, this financial firm is ready to make the first move

Korea has long been considered an isolated market in the world of digital assets, with an absence of a legal framework effectively blocking tokenized securities, crypto-based investment products and stablecoin transactions. That environment pushed local asset managers and brokerages to hunker down while their counterparts in the United States, Japan, and Australia raced to roll out new products.But in Korea’s conservative financial world, there was one maverick: Mirae Asset. Under the leadership of billionaire businessman Park Hyeon-joo, the financial group built a reputation for bold plays in overseas expansion and product development.With 510 trillion won ($348 billion) in assets under management — nearly half of which comes from abroad — Mirae Asset Global Investments opted to operate crypto-based products like Bitcoin ETFs abroad in the face of regulatory constraints at home. Mirae Asset Securities, a brokerage affiliate, has established a blockchain-based system for trading tokenized securities and developed an integrated digital wallet that can cover both tokenized and legacy equity and fund assets. The two financial firms' crypto-related activities date back to 2021 with the establishment of a dedicated task force. More recently, the Mirae group has explored the acquisition of Korbit, the country's fourth-largest crypto exchange.Now that the Korean government aims to enact a comprehensive regulatory framework, tentatively dubbed the Digital Asset Basic Act, within the first quarter, and with legal amendments to authorize the issuance of tokenized securities already passed this month, the group is set to leverage its expertise and considerable influence in the domestic market.The Korea JoongAng Daily sat down with Park Goo-bin, head of the Investment & Product Division at Mirae Asset Global Investments, and Lee Yong-jae, head of the Digital Asset Business Department at Mirae Asset Securities, to discuss the group's strategy for digital assets and their takeaways on the shifting regulatory environment.Below are edited excerpts from the interview, edited for length and clarity.: The government is prioritizing the passage of the Digital Asset Basic Act ahead of the June local elections. The bill is expected to pass as early as the first quarter, or by the second quarter at the latest. Even if the act passes in the first quarter, however, it will likely take some time to revise related laws such as Capital Markets Act and Income Tax Act. As a result, the actual rollout of digital asset products [from Mirae Asset Global Investments] could take place in the second half of 2026 at the earliest.Major asset management firms, including Mirae Asset Global Investments, have already set sail with preparatory work for product designs based on that scenario. With the groundwork already in place, the market is likely to see digital asset products launched in Korea as soon as the legal infrastructure is finalized.We are building a digital wallet designed to work both in Korea and globally and hold both traditional and digital assets. But due to regulatory limitations, we can’t release the full-fledged version right away. The initial rollout, scheduled for June, will only include features that meet existing domestic regulatory requirements, with additional functionality to follow in later phases. The end goal is a future where users can manage various types of assets, including tokenized stocks, funds and digital currencies, all in one wallet. As more financial services become tokenized, managing them through a single interface could be possible. The only sticking point is the legacy system, since traditional securities still need extra steps to interact with blockchain systems.: There are three major areas that will require follow-up measures. Right now, under Korea’s capital markets law, crypto assets like Bitcoin aren’t clearly recognized as underlying assets eligible for ETFs. Once the Digital Asset Basic Act passes and gives legal status to crypto assets, the next step would be for the government to revise the enforcement decree of the capital markets act or for the Financial Services Commission to issue a regulatory interpretation so that Bitcoin can be formally recognized as an ETF underlying asset. That kind of administrative step would need to come first.For a Bitcoin ETF to be listed and traded normally, financial institutions like brokerages and asset managers must be allowed to handle and take custody of crypto to take on a role similar to authorized participants and liquidity providers.While direct investments in crypto are exempt from capital gains tax until January 2027, ETFs are usually treated as funds under Korea’s tax code, so there is a good chance that a Bitcoin ETF would be taxed as dividend income at a 15.4 percent rate. To avoid confusion, the government will need to lay out detailed rules in the 2026 tax code revision.We tailor our product lineup to each region’s market structure and investor demand. The United States remains the primary arena for crypto and therefore our top strategic priority. At the same time, we view Europe and Hong Kong as important testbeds — markets where we can pilot new product concepts and refine them for broader rollout.In the United States, we don’t currently manage any spot crypto assets directly, given that big players like BlackRock offer a wide range of options. But we focus on delivering differentiated solutions for clients, such as covered call products tied to Bitcoin and Ethereum, which are considered more accessible to retail investors than spot assets. Eventually, we plan to roll out our own spot crypto ETFs in the United States, but it depends on how our current fund platform evolves.Right now, we operate spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in Europe and Australia. In Canada, we offer leverage and inverse products tied to crypto assets. We have even launched products linked to other cryptocurrencies. While assets under management for these products remain modest, the fact that we have taken that step is meaningful.In Hong Kong, our focus centers around fund tokenization. Hong Kong regulations allow ETF share classes to include tokenized classes. Structurally, that means we can add a token class to an existing ETF, and that’s exactly what we are working on. Our goal is to list tokenized ETFs in the Hong Kong market in the near future.Other upcoming products involve a thematic product focused on the stablecoin and tokenization ecosystem, with plans to roll it out across five markets within the year.This year will be a watershed moment for the digital asset investment ecosystem across stablecoins and tokenization. We are likely to see a regulatory shift that opens up access to crypto and digital assets, not just in Korea, but globally. That trend is already well underway.The regulatory shift will translate into the launch of more products. As those products grow, so will the capital flowing into the space. In that context, I see the tokenization market expanding substantially this year.We focused on upgrading and validating our tokenized securities trading platform to better align with Korea’s financial and regulatory environment. In line with the effort, we ran a test with the Korea Securities Depository simulating how token securities could be issued, traded and settled. That pilot wrapped up in the first half of 2025. We have also done backend integration with legacy systems like securities ledgers and core brokerage infrastructure.One of the biggest advantages of being an early mover is that we have already built a solid global network of potential partners so we can act right when regulations catch up. Back in 2023, we moved quickly after the Korean Financial Services Commission released its guidelines on tokenized securities. We invested early in building a permissioned blockchain mainnet specifically for tokenized securities, and have now completed system-level connections between the mainnet and Korea’s traditional securities infrastructure.Of course, in an industry like this, where regulations can switch overnight, it is hard to be bound solely to long-term strategies. That is why our approach has been more short-term; to respond quickly to each new rule. But if Korea ends up adopting regulations that run counter to global trends, it could make long-term planning even harder. What we are doing now is looking outward first by observing how things are evolving globally and bringing those insights back home. But again, that only works if Korea moves in sync with the rest of the world.We have been studying global players closely and believe companies like Robinhood, BlackRock and JPMorgan best embody the so-called Web 2.5 model — that middle ground between traditional finance, Web2 and fully decentralized finance, Web3.Robinhood, as a fintech-native company, has been quick to embrace innovation. They have acquired the crypto exchange Bitstamp and are now exploring tokenized stock services in Europe. They are also stepping into prediction markets — a space that straddles finance and betting.BlackRock is taking a smart and measured approach to blockchain. One standout example is its BUIDL project, where it tokenized money market funds (MMFs) and transformed them from static holdings into actively usable assets. Now those MMFs can be used as collateral across blockchain ecosystems, traded between institutions and even integrated into on-chain operations without traditional intermediaries.Then there’s JPMorgan, which is using blockchain to rebuild the core plumbing of finance across payments, clearing and settlements. It developed JPM Coin for internal transfers and introduced deposit tokens for broader payments.dd